April 3 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts used bread roles to coax an escaped pig running loose in the streets to return to its pen.

The Orleans Police Department shared video of officers using the locally popular bulkie rolls to lure the pig off the streets and back to its home.

Police said the pig was returned to its pen safely and without injury.

"What did the pig say when he crossed the road? Well, he didn't say anything, actually. Not even a snort or grunt. Humph," police wrote.