A Maryland man won over $27,000 from the Racetrax virtual horse racing game one year after collecting a $32,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

April 3 (UPI) -- A Maryland man claimed a $27,815.50 lottery jackpot -- just one year after winning over $32,000 from the same game.

The Clarksville player, who asked to be identified as Mohamed Hussein, 63, told Maryland Lottery officials he is a frequent player of the virtual horse racing game Racetrax and he placed a Superfecta Wheel wager at the Milestone Shell in Germantown.

Hussein said the $27,815.50 jackpot wasn't his first brush with Racetrax luck.

"I won over $32,000 last year," he said.

The winner said he is planning to use his winnings to pay off his debts.