April 3 (UPI) -- Police responded to a stretch of California highway to help round up a large amount of goats that escaped from a pasture and ran loose in the roadway.

The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded alongside personnel from the California Highway Patrol's Auburn station on Tuesday evening when a large amount of goats were reported running loose on Highway 65 and Ferrari Ranch Road.

Placer County Animal Services also responded to the scene and the goats were eventually herded near the Park and Ride lot.

The City of Lincoln said the goats are part of a grazing program to maintain nearly 2,800 acres of public land.