April 2 (UPI) -- A Georgia amusement park is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the largest game of Twister in a theme park.

Six Flags Over Georgia said it will gather hundreds of visitors at 2 p.m. Tuesday to attempt the giant game on the park's enormous Twister mat.

The theme park said the record-setting Twister game will last for an entire hour.

"This is your chance to bend, turn and twist your way to help set this never before attempted record," the park said.