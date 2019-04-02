April 2 (UPI) -- Students at a California school put together 868 sandwiches in 3 minutes to break a Guinness World Record.

The San Diego Jewish Academy said the students made a total 868 sandwiches in the allotted time, nearly doubling the previous record of 490.

The sandwiches were donated to San Diego's Alpha Project for distribution among the city's homeless population.

"It's going to be very special because we are donating these sandwiches to homeless people." fifth-grader Isabel Vann told KNSD-TV. "When I see them on the street it makes me feel really sad and I just want to help them."