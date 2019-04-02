April 2 (UPI) -- An Arizona puppy is recovering after being carried away by an owl and apparently dropped on a local golf course.

Bonnie Ziegler, who is fostering the puppy, named Latte, and her three siblings for Foothills Animal Rescue, said the canine vanished during a bathroom break in her yard.

"I didn't hear a sound and the other puppies didn't bark. It was as if she just vanished," Ziegler told KPHO/KTVK. "We immediately started searching and soon our neighbors joined in. We posted a notice on the Nextdoor [app] in the hopes someone might find her."

Latte turned up about 12 hours later at the Troon Country Club, suffering from dehydration and puncture wounds.

Veterinarians said the wounds answered the mystery of the puppy's disappearance -- she had been grabbed and carried off by an owl.

Latte is recovering from her injuries and is expected to be in foster care for a few more weeks before going up for adoption.