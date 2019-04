April 2 (UPI) -- A man filming flood damage in North Dakota came across an unusual scene: A moose taking a ride on a floating chunk of ice.

Brett Berry said he was filming from a helicopter in the Cartwright area when he spotted the moose perched on an ice floe in the Missouri River.

"A moose catching a free ride down the Missouri," Berry wrote.

Officials said the recent flooding caused miles-long ice jams in the river.