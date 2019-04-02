Forgotten ticket gives Maryland couple a second lottery win

A Maryland couple found a forgotten lottery ticket in their car that turned out to be worth $250,000 -- their second major lottery prize. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

April 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple cleaning out their car made an unusual discovery in a door compartment: their second big-prize lottery win.

The Wicomico County mother said she and her husband were cleaning the family car Monday when they discovered a $250,000 Instant Rich scratch-off ticket that had been purchased more than a week earlier before being forgotten.

"We just noticed it today," the woman told Maryland Lottery officials. "We were cleaning out the car."

Her husband used the Maryland Lottery phone app to scan the ticket and discovered it was a $250,000 top prize winner.

The couple, who dubbed themselves "The Sparkle Family," said they previously collected a $100,000 lottery prize a few years ago.

The pair said their latest winnings will go toward buying a bigger home.