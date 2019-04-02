April 2 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania said they were able to identify and arrest a burglary suspect when a stolen stove fell from the back of his pickup truck.

North Huntingdon Police said officers responded to the Tuscan Hills Housing Plan on a report of a suspicious pickup truck that matched the description of a truck believed to be connected to thefts in the area.

A local resident was able to capture the truck's license plate on camera.

Police said officers on their way to the scene received a report of a stove falling from the back of a pickup truck on Route 30.

Investigators said the suspect, Gary Cawley, 40, attempted to get the stove back into the truck bed, but was unsuccessful and ended up fleeing the scene.

Police pulled Cawley over moments later and he told them he had been retrieving the stove and a microwave for a man he works for. Investigators determined the appliances had been stolen from an unfinished home.

Officers said they are looking into whether the incident was connected to other thefts in the area. Police said it was the second time a stove had been stolen from the same house.

Cawley was booked on burglary and related charges.