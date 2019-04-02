April 2 (UPI) -- An 8-foot alligator that shocked residents of a Florida neighborhood was relocated to a more suitable area by wildlife authorities.

Residents of the SouthWood neighborhood in Tallahassee said it was an unexpected sight Sunday afternoon when the alligator was spotted wandering loose among the homes.

"When we heard the news of an alligator walking around the neighborhood, we thought it was a hoax," neighbor Frank Mayernick told WCTV. "To see a large gator walking around the neighborhood, it's very surreal. It's very surreal."

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper was summoned to the scene. Officials said the gator was safely relocated away from human residences.