April 2 (UPI) -- A trio of Alabama police officers came to the rescue of a family of ducklings that ended up trapped inside a sewer drain.

The Huntsville Police Department said the officers responded to Summer Cove Circle on the west side of town when someone called in a report of baby ducks stuck in the sewer.

"We got a pry bar and pried the manhole cover off. Officer Kosiba jumped down there and started looking for them. There's no telling how long these ducks would have been down there in the sewer if we hadn't been able to get them out safely. We're just glad that a citizen notified us and we were able to help these ducks out," Officer Cody Glass told WAFF-TV.

Police said the ducklings were taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.