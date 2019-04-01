Notebook message breaks Guinness World Record

April 1 (UPI) -- A senior citizens' home in India broke a Guinness World Record by creating a message from large letters formed by notebooks.

Anandam, a free home for seniors in Chennai, had help from 120 local children and 30 teachers to arrange the 7,674 notebooks into a message reading: "Anandam salutes all our brave Indian martyrs."

The message was a tribute to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel killed in a Feb. 14 terrorist attack.

The attempt was certified as a Guinness World Record for largest sentence made with notebooks. The event also set records in the Asia Book of Records and Limca Book of Records.