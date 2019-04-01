Kansas man's lottery mistake earns him $13,599

A Kansas man's mistake when trying out a new lottery game for the first time ended up earning him a big jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Kansas Lottery

April 1 (UPI) -- A Kansas man made a mistake when playing a lottery game for the first time -- and ended up winning $13,599.

Rick Foreman of Wichita told Kansas Lottery officials he had never tried the Racetrax game before when he put down a Superfecta Wheel bet, so he made a mistake when filling out the slip at Mick's Bar & Grill in Wichita.

"I had never played Racetrax before, but I wanted to try it out for a while. So I grabbed a play slip and thought I had marked a $4 single race bet, but I had made a mistake and marked it for 10 races," Foreman said.

The player decided to spend the $40 to play all 10 races and the mistake ended up paying off when he hit a jackpot on the fourth race.

"I got the ticket and sat back down at the table to watch the races. It was the fourth race that won for me, so if I hadn't bought the ticket, I wouldn't have won," Foreman said. "When I told the clerk I thought I had hit the Superfecta, she didn't believe me. Then she checked the ticket and it said to 'redeem in Topeka' and we both started laughing!"

"I have some bills to pay off and I'll probably just put the rest into savings for now," Foreman said. "And I'm definitely going to keep playing Racetrax! It's my new lucky game."