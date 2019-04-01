April 1 (UPI) -- A shocked visitor to a bar in Australia captured video of a kangaroo hopping through the door into the establishment and wandering around inside.

The video, recorded at a pub in Perth, shows the kangaroo hopping through the door and taking a tour of the inside of the business.

The footage shows the kangaroo hopping through a crowd of people and leaving through a patio door.

"My mates and I were enjoying a few cold ones when a kangaroo hopped on into the pub, straight through a sports teams mad Monday celebration and into the smoking area," the filmer wrote.