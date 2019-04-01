Trending Stories

Alligator weighing about 750 pounds removed from Florida parking lot
Wolf hybrid escapes Florida exotic animal sanctuary
Texas man's video game collection earns Guinness record
Michigan library book returned after nearly 51 years
Source of Garfield phones on French beaches found after 30 years

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition

Latest News

Goat kicked off school bus in Utah
Burger King rolls out vegetarian 'Impossible Whopper'
Notebook message breaks Guinness World Record
Emotional end for Duke after loss in NCAA tourney
New England Patriots' Tom Brady joins Twitter, immediately fakes retirement
 
Back to Article
/