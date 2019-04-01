Goat kicked off school bus in Utah

April 1 (UPI) -- A mischievous goat had to be escorted away from a school bus stop in Utah when it repeatedly attempted to follow children onto the vehicle.

Megan Mcphie captured video showing children boarding a Wasatch County School District bus in Heber City.

A goat, known to locals as Tango, repeatedly tries to board the bus with the children, but a man blocks its path.

The goat attempts to circumvent the man, but is lifted and carried away from the bus by a nearby woman.

"This goat is hilarious and so friendly, I'm sure he just wanted to be a part of them," Mcphie wrote.