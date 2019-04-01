April 1 (UPI) -- A Florida woman shared video of herself facing her own fears to rescue a snake with its head stuck inside a beer can at the side of a road.

Rosa Fond posted a video to Facebook showing her expressing fear as she carefully removed the Bud Light can from the snake's head.

Fond, owner of the Humans and Animals United Rescue, said she spotted the snake at the side of Perimeter Road in Brooksville.

"I couldn't let her die. I know in this area, if someone gets a hold of that, they will probably torture the animal," Fond told WFLA-TV.