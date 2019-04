April 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Italy climbed into a well to rescue a puppy that escaped from its owner and fell into the deep hole.

The Vigili del Fuoco, Italy's fire and rescue agency, tweeted a video showing rescuers using a long ladder to climb into the well and locate the young dog at the bottom.

The firefighters were able to carry the puppy up the ladder to safety.

The agency said the puppy was reunited with its grateful owner.