Blue-green meteor streaks across night sky in Florida

April 1 (UPI) -- An unusual bright meteor created a blue-green streak in the night sky over Florida, where it was caught on video from multiple locations.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed the fireball spotted over Florida on Saturday night was a meteor that had been recorded by its satellite system just before midnight.

The meteor was recorded by multiple dashcams and doorbell cameras, appearing as a bright blue-green streak.

"Then I saw the giant burst of green light. At first I laughed and thought aliens had arrived. But then I figured it was a meteor," Giovanni Garzon, whose doorbell camera recorded the meteor, told WKMG-TV.

The National Weather Service said it could not confirm whether the meteor had survived entering the atmosphere and crashed to earth, but its data suggests that if it did land, it landed in Florida.