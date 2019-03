March 29 (UPI) -- An exotic animal sanctuary in Florida revealed a wolf hybrid escaped from his enclosure and is believed to be wandering loose in the area.

The Critter Haven sanctuary in Vero Beach said Jax, a wolf-dog hybrid, escaped from his enclosure while repairs were being conducted Tuesday.

Sanctuary manager Joey Borneman sad Jax has not been spotted since the escape.

"He's not aggressive," Borneman told TCPalm.com. "He's very skittish though."