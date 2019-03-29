March 29 (UPI) -- A Texas man owns a whopping 20,139 video games and it took eight days to count his collection for a Guinness World Record.

Guinness confirmed Antonio Monteiro has the world's largest collection of video games at his home in Richmond, where he keeps his 20,139 games and the more than 100 consoles required to play them all.

"I'm really excited to be finally sharing this with the world," Monteiro said.

His collection includes rarities, such as a Nintendo game released only to the U.S. military, as well as complete collections of games for consoles including the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Sega Dreamcast, PSP, PS Vita, Xbox, Xbox 360, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Game Cube, Wii and Atari Jaguar.

Guinness said it took eight days to count the entire collection to verify the record.