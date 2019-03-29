Michigan library book returned after nearly 51 years

March 29 (UPI) -- A Michigan library said a book checked out nearly 51 years ago was returned to the facility by someone who found it in a family member's belongings.

The Flint Public Library tweeted a photo of the stamp card from inside John Forster's Life of Charles Dickens showing it was last checked out May 16, 1968.

Librarian Carmen Walker said the book was finally returned Wednesday, 18,579 days after it was checked out.

"She just come in with the book and she opened it up to the back to show me it was a very old book and that a family member, they was going through some family members' things, and they found the book and she brought it in," Walker told Mlive.com.

The library said its 10-cent daily fine for overdue books maxes out at $2.50, and fines are expunged every seven years.

"We didn't have the heart to charge them. It doesn't matter how late they are, we just want the book back," the library tweeted.