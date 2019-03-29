March 29 (UPI) -- A California fire department came to the rescue of a deer that became stuck between the metal bars of a fence.

The Lodi Fire Department posted photos to Facebook showing firefighters helping the deer, which was left dangling from the fence over a several-foot drop.

Rhonda Perry Parker said she called the fire department after seeing the deer's situation with her neighbor's backyard fence at the Casa de Lodi Mobile Estates.

The fire department sedated the deer and used the Jaws of Life to separate the bars and free the animal. The department said the deer, which did not appear to be injured, was able to run away from the scene.