New York councilman dubbed world's tallest politician

March 28 (UPI) -- A 6-foot, 10-inch New York City Council member has been dubbed the tallest politician in the world by Guinness World Records -- but one mayor might have him beat.

Guinness confirmed Robert Cornegy, 53, a city councilman from Brooklyn, took the record from the previous holder, a 6-foot, 7 1/2-inch politician.

The record-keeping organization required Cornegy to be measured six different times in a hospital over the course of a day to qualify for the record.

An Ohio politician, Warrenville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers, might soon take the record from Cornegy. The former Chicago Bulls basketball player stands at 7 feet tall, but he has yet to apply to Guinness for the record.