March 28 (UPI) -- A Turkish man is going viral after he was caught on video using CPR to save the life of a puppy choking on a piece of sausage.

Omer Yilmaz was flagged down by shopkeeper Yakup Gor when a small dog the store owner had been feeding sausage collapsed on the ground and stopped breathing.

A video shows Yilmaz dislodging some stuck sausage from the puppy's throat before performing chest compressions on the animal until it revived.

"I know how it feels to lose your breath because I have experienced it [myself]. I could not resist helping that puppy," Yilmaz told Anadolu.