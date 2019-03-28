March 28 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles artist is building his border wall on the Mexican border -- but he's making it out of cheese to "Make American Grate Again."

Cosimo Cavallaro is using expired cotija, a hard cheese from Mexico, to build a wall on the U.S. side of the border in Tecate, Calif.

Cavallaro said the wall is intentionally absurd.

"To spend all this money to keep dividing the countries, I think is a waste," he told the Los Angeles Times. "You see the waste in my wall, but you can't see the waste in [President Donald Trump's] $10-billion wall, which in time will be removed?"

The artist said his wall isn't meant to be political, just a statement against using walls to divide people.

"It sounds cheesy," he said, "but just love one another."

Cavallaro is raising money in the hopes of making his wall about 1,000 feet long.