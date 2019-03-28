March 28 (UPI) -- Police in a Florida city responded to a school bus stop to keep children separated from an unusual loiterer -- a large alligator.

The Apopka Police Department responded Wednesday to a neighborhood where an alligator was spotted staking out a school bus stop where six children get off each day.

Police arrived moments before the school bus and kept the children away from the gator when they arrived about 3:45 p.m.

Officers attempted unsuccessfully to chase the gator back under a fence to a nearby lake, but the reptile refused to budge.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission dispatched a professional trapper to remove the gator.

The FWC said alligators are becoming more active as temperatures rise.

"Remember, never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see one. Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. And keep pets on a leash and away from the water," the FWC said.