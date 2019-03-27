March 27 (UPI) -- A total 3,373 people formed into the shape of a recycling logo in India to break a Guinness World Record.

Guinness confirmed the event in Chennai broke the record for the world's largest human recycling logo, with the 3,373 people forming a logo measuring 64 feet by 69 feet.

The record attempt was organized by the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology, which said the event was aimed at raising awareness of biodegradable and reusable plastics.

The feat bested a previous record set by The New Indian Express and the B.S Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, which gathered 1,726 people into the shape of a recycling logo less than a year earlier.