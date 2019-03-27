March 27 (UPI) -- A Houston woman jumped into action when she came across a cat crying for help inside a manhole in the Museum District.

Estella Olguin said the cat's cries could be heard from a nearby parking lot and she followed the soinds to an open manhole.

Olguin, who works for Harris County Protective Services, got a nearby witness to retrieve a ladder and ended up climbing into the hole to carry the cat to safety.

She said the cat, which rescuers dubbed Fat Momma, appeared elderly and dehydrated.

"Maybe her new name will be Lucky or something because I was able to get her out before [the rain] starts. I just couldn't leave her out here for days," Olguin said.