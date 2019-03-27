March 27 (UPI) -- A Georgia golfer said he has spotted alligators on the course before, but nothing approaching the size of the massive gator he recently caught on camera.

Ed Vance said he was golfing with friends Sunday at the Club at Savannah Harbor Golf Course on Hutchinson Island when they heard what they initially thought to be a groundskeeper in the rough near the 17th green.

"When we saw the head come out of the brush, we knew it was something unique and special," Vance told the Savannah Morning News.

Vance estimated the alligator may have been up to 11 feet long. He said he has seen alligators on the course before, "but nothing like that."

"It wasn't intimidating; it was just surreal. I was in awe of the size of him," he said.