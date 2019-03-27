Animal rescuers called to a British woman's apartment on a report of an exotic "salamander" on her balcony discovered the offending creature was actually a stuffed toy. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

March 27 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer who rushed to an England apartment where a resident had spotted a "salamander" on her balcony discovered it was actually a stuffed toy.

RSPCA Inspector Paul Seddon said he rushed to the apartment in Bilston, in the West Midlands, on a report of an exotic amphibian spotted on a balcony by a "terrified" resident/

"I went over to the balcony and when I looked through the window I could see the salamander -- and could see it was a soft toy complete with label," Seddon said.

"So instead of getting any equipment out to capture the creature as I expected -- I borrowed a brush to knock it off onto the ground. The woman seemed shocked to find out it was only a toy but relieved at the same time and was very apologetic," he said.

"She called us with good intentions and these things sometimes happen," he said.

Seddon said it wasn't the first time he arrived for a call and found something other than what was reported.

"I remember one job when I was called to rescue a bat -- but it turned out to be a moth," he said. "I also got called to a trapped seagull in a hedge which turned out to be a carrier bag."

"Then on one occasion I was called out to a field to try and locate an injured Friesian cow but couldn't find it," Seddon said. "The following day the man who reported it said he had been for a second look and it was in fact an old white bath in a field and the black marks were where the enamel had fallen off."