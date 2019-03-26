March 26 (UPI) -- A Texas company's Whataburger-inspired customized gun is drawing attention from fans -- and drawing the ire of the fast food chain.

HTX Tactical unveiled the Whata-Pistol, a customized gun painted in Whataburger's signature orange and white and bearing the burger chain's logo, on its Facebook page.

The gun's magazine is painted to resemble the eatery's French fry boxes.

Javier Garcia, an employee at HTX Tactical, said he was inspired to create the custom firearm by a customer's Whataburger T-shirt.

Whataburger said it did not authorize the tribute.

"This product is not affiliated or licensed by the Whataburger brand in any way. Whataburger did not give HTX Tactical permission to use our brand and logo, and we are reaching out to HTX Tactical to cease distribution of this product," the company said in a statement provided to KTRK-TV.