An Ohio man won a total $3,254 from three Keno tickets he bought at the same time. Photo courtesy of the Ohio Lottery

March 26 (UPI) -- An Ohio man found lottery luck three times in one day when he won a total $3,254 from a trio of Keno tickets.

Dominic Stuber of Mantua told Ohio Lottery officials he bought several Keno tickets at the Go Mart in Athens after dinner on a recent evening and three of the tickets turned out to be winners.

The tickets won Stuber $2,464, $610 and $180.

Stuber, an Ohio University student, said the money will come in handy in a variety of ways.