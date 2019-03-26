Mexican city breaks Guinness record for tequila tasting

Hundreds of people participate in a tequila tasting at the Plaza Liberacion in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday. The city of Guadalajara, in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, broke the Guinness Record for the largest tasting of tequila in the world by bringing together 1,486 people who tasted the Mexican drink at the same time. Photo by Grancisco Guasco/EPA-EFE

March 26 (UPI) -- A crowd of 1,486 liquor fans broke a Guinness World Record in Mexico by participating in the world's largest tequila tasting.

Guinness adjudicator Natalia Ramirez Taledo was in attendance at the event in Guadalajara and verified that it broke the previous record of 1,448 tequila tasters, set just a week earlier in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo.

Participants were treated to tastes of three varieties of authentic Mexican tequilas.

The record attempt, which coincided with National Tequila Day in Mexico, was organized by state and local governments in partnership with the national tequila industry.