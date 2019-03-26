March 26 (UPI) -- A fan at a PGA event in Florida was caught on video rescuing a fish that was snatched out of the water by a bird of prey and dropped on dry land.

Cameras at the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor captured the moment Sunday when an osprey swooped out of the sky and grabbed a fish out of a water hazard.

The bird dropped the fish on dry land, leading a fan to run to the rescue of the aquatic animal.

The man was filmed picking the fish up and putting it back into the water.