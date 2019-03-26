March 26 (UPI) -- A Maine hospital is preparing for a "baby boom" as nine of its labor and delivery unit nurses are pregnant with due dates between April and July.

The Maine Medical Center posted a photo to Facebook showing eight of the nine expectant nurses showing off their baby bumps.

"How's this for a baby boom? Nine of our nurses (8 of whom are in this photo) are expecting babies between April and July! Congratulations!" the post said.

The nurses said they are pleased to be going through the experience together.

"After each one of us started to say, 'We're pregnant,' I think it was a happier announcement each time, and we're all there for each other," nurse Erin Grenier told WMTW-TV.

The nurses said they plan to join each other in the delivery room in a show of support.

"It's really nice coming to work and seeing other people who are just as pregnant and watching their bellies pop and just talking about these experiences that we are going through together," nurse Amanda Spear said.