March 26 (UPI) -- An Alaska resident was faced with an unusual predicament when they arrived home to find a lynx blocking her front porch.

The video shows the resident filming from the safety of her car as the lynx casually sits on the bottom step of the front porch of the woman's Anchorage home.

"Came home to this kitty hanging around the house," the filmer wrote.

The footage shows the lynx eventually wander off after being yelled at by the woman.