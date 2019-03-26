March 26 (UPI) -- A pygmy goat found wandering the streets of an Alabama city could soon be available for adoption, officials said.

The Bay Minette Police Department said the goat, originally mistaken for a baby goat but later found to be an adult pygmy goat, was found wandering loose in traffic outside the city's Walmart store.

Animal Control Officer Rebecca Jernigan said the goat's origins are unknown.

"He could have got out of someone's yard, the fence could of broke down, he could have jumped on one of the stumps and over the fence," she told WKRG-TV.

She said the goat has proven popular with police personnel.

"He's been walking around the police station," Jernigan said. "I've just been letting him walk around the station and visit everybody."

She said the goat will be available for adoption if no owner comes forward by Thursday.