Man runs through pyramid at Mayan pyramid

March 25 (UPI) -- A tourist visiting a Mayan pyramid in Mexico captured video of a brave visitor running straight through the middle of a dust devil.

Maya Merriweather, a Chicago resident visiting Mexico, was at the El Castillo pyramid at Chichen-Itza in Yucatan when the dust devil formed.

Merriweather filmed as a fellow tourist held onto his hat and ran through the middle of the whirlwind.

Legend holds that Myan god Kukulcan is known to descend the north stairway of the El Castillo pyramid on the first day of spring.