A mother cat and her four newborn kittens were rescued from under a newly-installed escalator at an under-construction London Underground station. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

March 25 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were called to a commuter train station in London to rescue a cat and kittens spotted living near the mechanism of a new escalator.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said a woman contacted the organization to report a black-and-white cat was living with her four kittens under an escalator at the under-construction Moorgate Tube Station.

Animal welfare officer Siobhan Trinnaman said the felines were living "where the mechanism is to run the escalator."

"Staff at the station said the escalator was due to start test runs at 6 p.m. so I needed to get there quickly to ensure the cats were safe and there were no delays to the work," she said. "They were very concerned that if they remained there and the escalator was running they would be injured or killed."

Trinnaman was able to capture the newborn kittens and set a trap for the mother, who had fled before rescuers arrived. She said the mother cat was safely caught in the trap later in the day and reunited with her kittens.

"Mum had a cut on her nose and was a bit thin but otherwise well," she said. "She was wearing a collar but isn't chipped. I've put up a poster at the station but it's extremely unusual to find a cat in an area like this so I'm not sure where she has come from."

Rescuers dubbed the mother cat Elizabeth in honor of the new London Underground line being installed, while the kittens were named Bow, Colin, Dale and Earl.

The RSPCA said it would find a new home for the cats if an owner doesn't come forward.