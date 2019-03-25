Baby goat captured wandering loose near New York zoo

March 25 (UPI) -- A baby goat spotted chasing pedestrians near a New York zoo was captured by police and taken to a rescue, officials said.

Animal Care Centers of NYC said police responded about 4 a.m. Sunday when the small brown-and-white goat was reported chasing people near the Bronx Zoo.

The origins of the animal were unclear and the zoo said it did not escape from the facility.

The New York Police Department turned the goat over to Animal Care Centers of NYC, which told the New York Daily News the goat was in "seemingly good health." The goat, dubbed Burt by rescuers, was said to be "sweet and friendly."

The goat was sent to Farm Sanctuary in Watkins Glen.

"The rate at which farm animals are coming in to ACC is incredible, to say the least. As the only open-admission organization in the city, we are proud to serve as the first stop on their journey and are proud to partner with organizations like Farm Sanctuary and Skylands who provide lifelong care for farm animals of all types," an ACC spokeswoman said.

The rescue came only days after a goat that apparently escaped a slaughterhouse was found running loose in the Bronx. The goat was taken to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue.