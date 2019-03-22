A Maryland man said he won a $17,683 lottery jackpot by using the numbers from his license plate to play virtual horse racing game Racetrax. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

March 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won more than 17,600 from a lottery game by playing the numbers from his car's license plate.

The 29-year-old Clinton man told Maryland Lottery officials he occasionally plays Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawing games, but his big win at the Coventry Way Exxon station in Clinton came while playing his favorite game, Racetrax.

The player said he played the numbers from his license plate, 5-6-8-11, to place a Superfecta Box bet with five draws in the virtual horse racing game and ended up with a $17,683.50 jackpot.

The winner, who said he previously collected a $3,500 lottery prize, said he has plans for his winnings: "get it in the bank, keep working, and keep stacking."