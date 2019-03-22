March 22 (UPI) -- A pair of men doing cleanup work in Nebraska floodwaters discovered a "magic fridge" in an empty field that was filled with ice-cold beers.

Kyle Simpson and Gayland Stouffer said they were heading back toward the highway after a day of cleanup work on Simpson's land, near Schuyler, when they spotted a black box that had apparently been dropped into the empty field by the flooded Platte River, which had since receded from the field.

The box turned out to be a refrigerator filled with Busch Light and Bud Light beers.

The men shared photos of the "magic fridge" with friends, who posted the pictured to social media.

Simpson and Stouffer said the photos went viral and were eventually seen by the owner of the fridge, Brian Healy, who said he recognized it by scorch marks from an old cabin fire and the ratio of Bud to Busch beers inside.

"I couldn't hardly believe they found it all intact," Healy told the Omaha World-Herald. "The pictures really made me laugh."

Simpson said he plans to reunite Healy with his property.

"I told the guy as soon as my roads are repaired that I would return it to them," he told KMBT-TV. "Minus a couple of a beers."