Escaped rhea bird stops traffic on busy highway

March 22 (UPI) -- Traffic on a busy highway in England was brought to a halt by an escaped rhea bird running loose in the roadway.

The flightless bird, originally reported to be an ostrich but later discovered to be a rhea, was spotted running loose just after 5 p.m. Thursday on the A12 highway in Essex, near Colchester United's soccer stadium.

Shocked commuters captured video of the large bird causing a traffic jam on the road.

Nearby resident Debbie Johnson came forward as the owner of the bird, named Colin. She said Colin is a known escape-artist who previously made headlines last year when he went out for a run.

Colin is now safe back at home and "very sorry for causing chaos again," Johnson wrote on Facebook.