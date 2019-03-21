Texas 13-year-old lands state record 67-pound catfish

March 21 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Texas boy set a new state record for his age group when he reeled in a blue catfish that tipped the scales at 67 pounds.

Michael and Teri Littlejohn's Lake Tawakoni Guide Service said Brayden Rogers, 13, was fishing with a guide on Lake Tawakoni when he landed the massive catfish.

The guide service said the catfish was kept alive in the water so it could be donated to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens.

They said the fish is a new Texas state record for a junior angler.

The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center said the fish will be kept alive in a tank as part of an educational display.