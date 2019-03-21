March 21 (UPI) -- A shopper at a New York state grocery store saved 20 cents on some Crisco oil using a 36-year-old coupon with "no expiration date."

Anatoly Shashkin, store manager at the North Shore Farms store in Mineola, Long Island, tweeted a photo showing the manufacturer's coupon used by a customer Tuesday night.

The coupon, issued by Proctor and Gamble in 1983, stated it had "no expiration date," so Shashkin decided to accept it. The customer was able to save 20 cents off their purchase of Crisco oil.

The manager said the coupon will likely be sent to Proctor and Gamble to see if they will redeem it.