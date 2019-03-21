New York state baby born at 15 pounds, 15 ounces

March 21 (UPI) -- A New York state baby born at a staggering weight of 15 pounds, 15 ounces is believed to be a new state record for newborn size.

Joy Buckley said she was told she only had a 15 percent chance of conceiving naturally after being diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome, but after years of trying she gave birth to an 11-pound baby boy in 2016.

Buckley said she was even more surprised when she became pregnant for a second time and gave birth to a 15-pound, 15-ounce baby girl at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira.

"I knew she was going to be big but I didn't anticipate no 15-pound baby," Buckley told WETM-TV.

Harper Buckley, born via C-section March 15, was placed in the hospital's NICU so doctors could monitor her sugar and oxygen levels. Doctors said she is doing well and is expected to go home soon.

The hospital said Harper is believed to be a New York state record for baby size. The largest baby ever born in the United States weighed in at 22 pounds and survived for only 11 hours.