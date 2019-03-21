March 21 (UPI) -- Luxury brand Gucci is making waves online with an $870 pair of "distressed" sneakers designed to look like they are already dirty.

The Screener sneakers, available on Gucci's website, have been "treated for an allover distressed effect."

The company offers special instructions for cleaning real dirt off the shoes, which were inspired by 1970s basketball shoes, without harming the faux-dirt.

The shoes are also available in a high-top style for $930, as well as versions with "a removable Art Deco GG crystal chain" for $1,590.

Upscale brand Golden Goose raised controversy last year by selling a pair of shoes on Nordstrom's website that were designed to look like they were being held together with tape.

The "Superstar Taped Sneaker," which carried a $530 price tag, was blasted by critics who accused the designers of attempting to make poverty into fashion for the affluent.