Gas station sells two winning lottery tickets in under a month

Mega Millions entry tickets are on display at a newspaper stand on July 23, 2018 in New York City. The Mega Millions prize for Tuesday's drawing is now $493 million. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- A gas station is being dubbed "the luckiest spot in Michigan" after selling two winning lottery tickets worth $4 million and $500,000 in less than a month.

The Michigan Lottery said the Marathon station on South Groesbeck Highway in Mount Clemens sold a 56-year-old Macomb County man a Full of 500s scratch-off ticket Feb. 26 that turned out to be a $500,000 top prize winner.

The same station sold a Royal Millions scratch-off game to a 48-year-old man Tuesday that turned out to be a $4 million top prize winner.

"As soon as I saw I won $4 million, I called my wife to tell her," the latest winner said. "Of course, she didn't believe me so I sent her a picture of the ticket. We're both excited and looking forward to a family vacation this summer and investing in our business."

The lottery said the gas station "might be the luckiest spot in Michigan."