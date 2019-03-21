March 21 (UPI) -- Employees at a Texas Petco were surprised when a rancher tested the store's "all leashed pets are welcome" policy by bringing in a giant African Watusi steer.

A video recorded at the Atascocita store shows employees and customers reacting with surprise and delight to the presence of Oliver, an African Watusi steer whose owner says he is tame and friendly.

The video shows Oliver allowing people to pet him on the face.

Petco said Oliver's visit was a welcome surprise.

"We mean it when we say ALL leashed pets are welcome in our stores. We got a special visit from one of our favorite customers, Oliver the African Watusi!" the company said in a Facebook post.