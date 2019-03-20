March 20 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said the need for hot sauce may have saved a Taco Bell customer's life when a car crashed into the restaurant.

The Winter Haven Police Department said a 77-year-old man was pulling out of his parking space outside the Taco Bell in Winter Haven when his car jumped the curb and crashed into the fast food eatery.

Police said a customer had been seated in the spot where the car ended up seconds before the crash, but had gotten up to retrieve some hot sauce.

The driver of the car was not injured.

An Oregon man who was stranded in his vehicle in the snow weeks earlier told rescuers he survived for five days by eating packets of Taco Bell sauce. The fast food chain later offered the man free food for a year.